Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Ice Cream - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Ice Cream Skúbb Laugarásvegur 1

Ice cream is one of those ethereal pleasures that encapsulates the mantra of living—be present. Unlike the sugar crazed concoctions in every supermarket aisle, Skúbb elevates the ice-cream games with their flavour-forward, dense, creamy scoops. Seasonal favourite mango is an absolute treat, while the dark chocolate brownie is lusciously bitter. The non-dairy sorbets are intensely fruity, indicating the absence of imitation flavours. Every scoop is a downright treat, especially with the promise of summer looming large. Runner-Up: Ísbúð Huppu Álfheimar 2-6

Selfoss based ice-cream joint Huppu, with their happy cow logo, may not be a vegan haunt, but this thoroughly Icelandic incarnation serves up all the time honoured local classics—creamy soft serves, assortment of dips and toppings with fruit to candy ratio being 1:100 and the hyper-local bragðarefur ice cream & candy smoothie. Runner-Up: Valdís Grandagarður 21 & Frakkastígur 10

Despite stiff competition, Valdís continues to draw the crowds. If you cannot bear the thought of queuing behind an impatient Icelander—ticket system long forgotten—they now sell their wares in supermarkets. The store scoops are a notch above though, so drop in at Grandi or Frakkastígur. Previous Winners 2018: Skúbb

