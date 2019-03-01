Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Place For A Fancy Meal - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Place For A Fancy Meal Nostra Laugavegur 59

Nestled above Bónus on Laugavegur, one might be forgiven for underestimating one of Iceland’s most ambitious fine dining restaurants. From the cool interior to the dedicated vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian and omnivorous tasting menus, Nostra’s ambitious work makes them a top pick. Not shy of bucking trends with their vinegar-edged gastriques, each dish is a study in flavour, precision and mind-fuckery. Runner-Up: Grillið Hotel Saga, Hagatorg

Grillið’s service and level of craft is the best in town. Think caviar served on a film of seabuckthorn, or a salt-baked, glazed beetroot with the consistency of Turkish delight. Not content with sweet and unctuous desserts, they layer in salt and bitterness with effortless staging; the meringue with Sichuan pepper is bruléed at the table, sending mauve streaks of bilberry running through the ice cream. This is what raising the bar looks like. Runner-Up: Grillmarket Lækjargata 2a

The locally-sourced menu of Grillmarket have been a hit with diners since this place opened its doors. A favourite ‘fancy place’ for locals, the restaurant also upped its game by offering fresh, locally grown Icelandic wasabi. Our panel suggested pairing the wasabi with a steak, and something decadent from the exhaustive wine list. Previous Winners 2014-8: Dill



