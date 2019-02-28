Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Goddamn Restaurant - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy.The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Goddamn Restaurant Snaps Þórsgata 1

Year after year, regardless of how many restaurants open and close, Snaps remains a timeless classic. Be it lunch, date-night dinner, lazy weekend brunches or a boisterous Christmas work party, Snaps is the perfect venue for a boatload of memories. Steady standbys include the deeply savoury onion soup (with a union of its own, we suspect), the house-made fries with crispy rosemary that beg to be a meal on their own, and a textbook crème brûlée topped with an envious snap. As one panellist concluded, “they are also that rare joint with a 3,000 ISK bottle of wine.” It isn’t only the food that makes Snaps such a beloved institution; it’s that hard to pin down the je ne sais quoi that simply works. Runner-Up: Nostra Laugavegur 59

Even though this slot is usually reserved for restaurants of the more affordable nature, the sheer delight of dining at Nostra made it a unanimous shoo-in. If the eight-course meal sounds daunting, the four-course variation is just as impressive and, may we add, far more value for money than the uninspired set menu offerings around town. Runner-Up: Mat Bar Hverfisgata 26

Mat Bar’s rapid menu changes make it hard to pin down a favourite dish to return for, but hey, change is fun, too. Consistently experimental, the kitchen’s focus on the open fire grill has translated to successful winners like the scallops, grilled carrots and cabbage and recently, the dumpling variations. Previous Winners 2018: Mat Bar

2017: Snaps / Matur og Drykkur

2014-6: Snaps



