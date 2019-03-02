Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Newcomer - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Newcomer Skelfiskmarkaðurinn Klapparstígur 28-30

When the owners of flagship upscale eateries Grill Market and Fish Market started a new venture in ’18, we sat up and took notice. With a lush interior (check out those 70s style mirrors by Siggi Odds!), expect great service and a comfortable, convivial atmosphere for a coffee, cocktail, brunch, or romantic dinner. Skelfiskmarkaðurinn means “Shellfish Market,” and it lives up to name—the traditional French fruits du mer platter teeming with fresh, colourful prawns, langoustines, sea snails and more. A fancy treat. Runner-Up: ÓX Laugavegur 28

Not for the socially averse, the intriguing and intimate ÓX seats you at a communal table for eleven in a “secret” space at the back of Sumac. Expect to strike up conversations with the servers and your fellow diners while the chef keeps the delicious courses coming. A one-off. Book in advance. Runner-Up: Veganæs Tryggvagata 22

Vegans need junk food, too, and Veganæs delivers in spades. Their cruelty-free comfort food ranges from a spectacularly convincing grilled cheese, fake fish and chips, burgers and cheese poppers. It’s a sticky-feeling, well-worn rock bar environment, sure, but with food like this? Count us in. Previous Winners 2018: Nostra

2017: Hlemmur Mathöll / Mat Bar



