From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2023: Best Coffeehouse

Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2023: Best Coffeehouse

Published July 7, 2023

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Best Coffeehouse

Reykjavík Roasters 

Brautarholt 2

Photo by Art Bicnick

As you’d expect from the name, RR roasts their own beans and makes a mean cup of joe. Roasters have hit upon that perfect balance of Scandi cool vibe without being pretentious, even if their baristas refuse to engage in banter — an expectation oddly reserved for baristas and bartenders. Perhaps it’s Scandinavian pain. Despite the absence of small chat, the coffee is third-wave loyal, the teas are brewed to temperature and time perfection, the hot chocolate isn’t hot cocoa, the wi-fi is strong for some solitary work or small meetings, and the space large enough for parent-child outings — all of which make for excellent people-watching. 

Runner-up

Kaffi Ó-le

Vitastigur 12

Nostalgically named after a genX cool kids only spot, Kaffi Ó-le in its current avatar firmly looks forward. With its pastel chic interiors that connect to both the 101 Radisson hotel lobby and the streetfront, this urban cafe focuses on precisely roasted and brewed beans (from Kaffibrugghúsið), poured to exacting standards. Several on the panel shared their love for the “city’s best matcha latte” as well. 

Runner-up:

Kaktus Espressobar

Vitastigur 12

Photo by Art Bicnick

This cute-as-a-button cafe is the perfect spot to meet a friend for a chilled catch up, or settle in with your laptop for a productive work session. Adorned with cacti (but of course) and plants in the many nooks and crannies, Kaktus feels like a twee urban oasis. The cafe’s goal seems to be to please everyone, thus making it one of the few places a coffee snob and a vegan sweet tooth can hang. 

Previous Winners

2022: Reykjavík Roasters

2021: Reykjavík Roasters

2020: Reykjavík Roasters

2019: Bismút

2018: Kaffihús Vesturbæjar

