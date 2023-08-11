From Iceland — Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Published August 11, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Early Friday morning, a group of refugees was evicted from their accommodation, as the people face total deprivation of their rights. Blessing Newton, whose case has been covered in the media in recent weeks, told Vísir that she has no place to go.

The refugees in question had their applications for asylum rejected. In line with the new law on foreigners, the women have been refused social and medical service since 30 days have passed from the formal rejection.

The women in question fled to Italy from Nigeria, where they were sold in a sex trafficking scheme. They later fled to Iceland. 

Due to Iceland’s lack of bilateral agreement with their home country, it is unclear whether the women can be sent back. In the meantime, they face homelessness and insecurity. 

