Into The Glaciers: See Them While You Can

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be inside a glacier? Well, if you’d like to experience that before they have all completely melted, you can’t miss this once in a lifetime tour by Reykjavik Sightseeing. Not only do you get to spend time traversing the dusty white badlands of the second largest glacier in Iceland, but you also get to step inside it and experience a glacier from its innards. It’s a spectacular experience. Inside, intertwined with the white and blue colours of ice, black stripes stretch throughout the walls. This is, in fact, the ash from the 2010 eruptions of Eyjafjallajökull volcano. History on the walls glittering in front of you—it must be seen to be believed.

Langjökull glacier is around 580 deep at its thickest. It’s around 50 kilometres long and up to 20 kilometres wide. Glaciers will not be around forever, so it’s imperative that one snatch up the opportunity to get familiar with them at once. On top you’ll be rewarded with a horizon of pure shining white all around you, while inside, you’ll feel yourself surrounded by glittering ice.

Let’s hear it from you!

Name: Simran From: London, United Kingdom Favourite part of the tour: The chapel inside the glacier cave. Our guide was singing inside it. Icelanders are all so good at singing! Was the tour worth it? It was a long drive up there, but it was really interesting to learn about the geography and history of the area. I also learned that there are different colours to ice, which is really cool! Was the tour what you expected it to be? It was my first time in the glacier. I thought it was going to be cold, so I wore about seven layers, but it wasn’t that cold.

Name: DeAnn Marshall From: Oklahoma, United States What made you want to come to this tour? I’ve never been inside a glacier cave. It’s our 20th wedding anniversary, so that’s why we came to Iceland. Favourite part? I learned about the different levels of ice inside the glaciers, the differences between lines, and how many years it took to build up. I also learned about how fast the glacier moves and about crevices—frozen water in between the levels. What would you tell someone who’s hesitant about visiting Iceland? It’s my first time in Iceland, but I love it so far. It’s very safe and beautiful. The vehicle was smooth, not as bumpy as they warned, and there’s nothing dangerous about the trip. We were lucky with the weather! Meet a local!

Name: Snæbjörn From: Westfjords, Iceland Occupation: Snowmobile guide and driver since August 2016 Why did you choose this line of work? My father got into it before me. It just appealed to me so I got the extended driving licenses. Favourite part of your job? I like going on the snowmobiles, having a full day or even longer. If there’s good weather, everyone is really happy. I also like taking small groups. I like the good and the bad. Any crazy stories? Last year on February 14th, we had a lot of snow. It rained quite heavily, and when rain and snow combine, it makes slush. All of our glacier trucks were getting stuck! It usually takes 40 minutes to get down from the base, but it took us 8.5 hours. It was a pretty long day, but I learned a lot from this difficult situation. Advice for people who want to take this tour? Expect it to be cold and bring good shoes. Photo Gallery