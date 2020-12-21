From Iceland — Happy Grapemas! Win Two Tickets To FlyOver Iceland!


Happy Grapemas! Win Two Tickets To FlyOver Iceland!

Flyover Iceland

Published December 21, 2020

It’s Christmas! And what does that mean? It means it’s time to give YOU, our readers, some goodies! Tag a friend in this Facebook status that you’d want to bring with you for an unforgettable FlyOver Iceland experience! Don’t be shy! Spread the joy like it’s a vaccine and share the post with all your friends! It’s herd immunity time!

How To Enter?

Simply comment on this Facebook status and tag one friend that you’d love to see Flyover Iceland with by 12:00 on December 23rd.

From our Best of Reykjavík archives about Flyover Iceland:

“This VR experience took the city by storm in 2019, with as many Icelanders lining up for a bird’s eye view of the country as tourists. On this virtual ride, soar over glaciers, mountains, lava fields and more—complete with fresh mountain air and Iceland’s varied scents—all from the comfort of an amusement ride seat. Now, no matter the weather, you can tell all your friends you saw the Northern Lights.”

