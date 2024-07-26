From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Skóffin, Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím & More

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Breaking: Sun in Reykjavík! Drop what you’re doing (unless you’re a surgeon) and get out to the streets. We can’t promise the weather will stay like this, so take your chance while you can. When it’s raining (not if, but when), we’ve got you covered with some indoor events happening this weekend. Also, scroll down to listen our latest podcast episode.

Skóffin Quells The Rumours Concert

Friday July 26 — 19:00 — NASA — 3.500 ISK

What are journalists if not rumour-mongers? Our trade is putting hearsay to page and stirring the shit. So we can’t blame anyone when they start yapping that a beloved local band has called it quits. But when it’s about Skoffín, whose frontman is our own punk-ass-gossip-jockey Jóhannes Bjarkason, HOW VERY DARE YOU. Putting all the scuttlebutt to rest, the indie gods will storm the NASA stage and rock your face off. Along with supporting acts K.óla and sameheads, it will disabuse everyone of the notion that Skoffín are no more. RX

Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím

Runs until July 28 — Óseyri, 603 Akureyri — 2.000 ISK // No tickets — pay what you can or want

If you haven’t been to an Icelandic festival this summer, pause and reconsider your life choices. You haven’t truly experienced summer in this country until you’ve felt the all-night-long, lopapeysa-warm, crazy energy of Icelandic festival vibes. This weekend is your chance to visit the slimiest fest in Iceland’s northern capital. On the lineup: Drengurinn fengurinn, Daníel Hjálmtýsson, Spacestation, ex.girls, Helldóra, and more. Learn more here. IZ

Radical Kitchen & Friendship Dinners

Sunday July 28 — 19:00 — Andrými — 500 ISK recommended donation

One thing missing in Reykjavík is the tradition of community meals. Not just coffee and cake, but cooking and eating together. Andrými’s radical kitchen fills this gap, offering affordable meals with environmental consciousness. If you can’t afford the recommended donation, Andrými’s doors are still open to you. Read our article about Andrými’s radical kitchens here. IZ

Memories of Sædýrasafnið

Hafnarborg Center of Culture & Fine Art — Runs until August 5

It may surprise you to learn that once upon a time, there was an actual zoo in Iceland. By “actual”, we mean the archaic animal-prison type, where exotic fauna were imported and confined to filthy cages for the public to gawk at. This was Sædýrasafnið, open in Hafnarfjörður from 1969 to 1987, and it only took until 1976 for the deplorable conditions to be called out. While we can’t say we miss it, this new photography exhibition offers us a chance to glimpse the past to improve the future. Be nice to animals, please. RX

Katrin Hahner – HyperCycleJazz

Annabelle’s Home — Runs until August 16

These days, it often feels like artists are in a competition to baffle us with their statements. It’s not as though we are boorish art-illiterate philistines — we are really into art! But if this is indeed the case, German artist Katrín Hahner is winning the race. With big fancy MFA terms for her practice such as “evolutionary synergy”, “ecosystem of interaction”, and “hypercycle theory”, we are really feeling the jazz of it all. In an exhibition blending sound, film and painting works, we can only assume that it’s gonna be one hell of an experience. Get into those hypercycles, baby! RX

And finally, subscribe to our events podcast on Spotify for more picks like this. Have fun out there!