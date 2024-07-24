From Iceland — Solaris Press Charges Against Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions

Solaris Press Charges Against Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions

Published July 24, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The board of the humanitarian association Solaris (pictured: chairperson Sema Erla Serdaroglu) has pressed charges against Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Helgi Magnús Gunnarsson. Solaris assists asylum seekers and refugees in Iceland, and expressed their concerns regarding the deputy’s comments on foreigners.

In a social media post, Solaris announced that Helgi had made degradating comments based on national origin, skin colour, race or religion, and amount to defamation according to the Icelandic penal code. The association has also formally reported Helgi to the Director of Public Prosecution concerning the rights and duties of public officials.

Following the trial of Mohamed Kourani, who was convicted of attempted murder and gross physical assault, Helgi Magnús voiced some generalising comments about foreigners. In conversation with Vísir, he openly admitted that Mohamed’s case was an outlier, but still chose to opine that Iceland is “mass importing men who do not care for our social contract.”

Not his first rodeo

This is not Helgi’s first instance of hateful expression. In 2011, he was criticised after making inappropriate comments about Alda Hrönn Jóhannsdóttir, the appointed prosecutor of the police’s economic crime division, calling her a “bitch” (kerlingartussa).

In 2019, Helgi was criticised for his comments on immigration and abortion. Following a social media post about the case of a gay immigrant, University of Iceland professor and former presidential candidate Baldur Þórhallsson stated that years of Helgi’s controversial comments had undermined public trust in the Public Prosecutor.

I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking of inviting Helgi over for my next dinner party. Sounds like a riot.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Play Airline Shares Nosedive On The Stock Market

Play Airline Shares Nosedive On The Stock Market

by

News
Risk Of Another Eruption In Reykjanes Increases

Risk Of Another Eruption In Reykjanes Increases

by

News
Google And Microsoft Now Use More Electricity Than The Whole Of Iceland

Google And Microsoft Now Use More Electricity Than The Whole Of Iceland

by

News
Global IT Outage Hits Iceland, Affects Some Flights

Global IT Outage Hits Iceland, Affects Some Flights

by

News
Grapevine Events: Drag Comedy, Street Food, Indigenous Dance

Grapevine Events: Drag Comedy, Street Food, Indigenous Dance

by and

News
Unknown Object Causes Small Explosion At Keflavík Airport

Unknown Object Causes Small Explosion At Keflavík Airport

by

Show Me More!