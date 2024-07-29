From Iceland — Road Near Skálm Reopens Following Glacial Flood

Photo by Screenshot RÚV / Benedikt Sigurðsson

The ring road has been has reopened near Skálm following a significant glacial flood from Mýrdalsjökull glacier over the weekend, reports RÚV. The road is now single-lane and traffic is being controlled on site. Traffic from the east will be allowed through first, which will take approximately 20-30 minutes, after which traffic from the west will be permitted.

Travellers are asked to respect signs and instructions.

The road has been closed since noon on July 27, when a glacial flood from Mýrdalsjökull began. The flood caused considerable damage to the eastern side of the road. Contractors worked through the night and all day to repair the damage, managing to save the bridge that was initially feared to be at risk. Full repairs are expected to take several days.

Böðvar Sveinsson, a natural hazards specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, reports that while floodwater is still present in the Skálm river, the flow has significantly decreased. “The river channel has changed a bit, so our measurements may not be entirely accurate. There’s still floodwater in the river, but it’s much, much less.”

The flood caused difficulties for travellers on alternative routes. Several drivers encountered problems at river fords on the Southern Highland Road, where traffic had been diverted. Rescue teams assisted stranded travellers, but three vehicles, including an inoperable electric car, had to be abandoned.

In a separate incident, tourists required rescue from Krossá river in Þórsmörk around midnight. Local hut wardens, who are also rescue team members, managed the situation without additional support.