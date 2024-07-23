From Iceland — Risk Of Another Eruption In Reykjanes Increases

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Reports emerged today of an increased likelihood of further volcanic eruption on Reykjanes peninsula. Magma has apparently continued to gather under the Svartsengi region, and the Norwegian Meteorological Agency has issued a new hazard assessment that raises the threat level in the region, which includes the currently abandoned town of Grindavík.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office continues to monitor the situation carefully, and predicts that an eruption could occur in the next 2-3 weeks. Although seismic activity in the area has been low, it has been growing day by day. Ten earthquakes have been recorded over the last 24 hours, and over 100 in the last week. In the runup to the last eruption, there were over 90 earthquakes a day.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has not ruled out a new fissure opening in the town of Grindavík, although they currently expect the next eruption to occur north of the town. Even so there’s possibility of lava reaching the town via existing fissures to breach the defences that have been raised.

