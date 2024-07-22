From Iceland — Google And Microsoft Now Use More Electricity Than The Whole Of Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

New research has surfaced that suggests Google and Microsoft now consume more electricity per year than the whole of Iceland.

Climate change writer Michael Thomas reported on Twitter (known by some as “X”) that the tech giants use more power than several other countries, including Tunisia, Ghana, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. In 2023, both companies used 24 TWh of power, compared to Joran’s 20 TWh, and Ghana, Tunisia, and Iceland’s 19 TWh. The two companies also dwarf several countries’ annual GDP.

The power usage comes mostly from running data centres and, more recently, powering AI, Tom’s Guide reports, adding that this huge power consumption underlines the urgent need for big tech to invest in renewable power. Google has plans to transition to green energy sources to acheive net zero carbon emissions by 2030, but an increase in emissions in 2023 has put a question mark over that goal.

So quit complaining about wind farms, y’all, because all those searches for olive bread recipes and how to wash an angry cat might just be summoning forth the apocalypse.