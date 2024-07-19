From Iceland — Global IT Outage Hits Iceland, Affects Some Flights

Published July 19, 2024

Words by
@jhnrgrs

A global IT outage struck this morning, causing problems with ATM machines, bank services, and flights.

Some services in Iceland were affected, including several delayed flights. The American airline Delta was the worst hit, with three westward flights being postponed. If you’re travelling today, you can keep tabs on the situation on the Keflavík Airport website.

Landsbankinn’s app and online banking services also went offline, RÚV reports. The culprit for the outage is thought to be the Crowdstrike virus protection software used by Microsoft, with Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz announcing that the outage has since been isolated.

Mac and Linux users were reported to be even more smug than usual.

