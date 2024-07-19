From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Drag Comedy, Street Food, Indigenous Dance

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine, Kaja Sigvalda, Supplied Images

IT IS. THE FREAKIN. WEEKEND. And a lot of folks have packed off to LungA Festival on the Costa del Seyðó. But if you happen to be chilling in Reykjavík and looking for some fun things to do — we got you. Here’s what’s going on.

Drag Stand-Up Night

Fri July 19 | 21:00 | Gaukurinn | 2.000 ISK

We know, we know. It’s Friday. That means a lot of drag fans are hyperaware of the new episode of Drag Race All Stars that’s coming our way. But Gottmik and Roxxxy can wait: as the TV queens always say themselves, you gotta get out there and support your local scene too. Head down to beloved sticky goth dive Gaukurinn tonight (Friday) to see Twitchy Love, Morningstarr, Iffy Slut, Linda, and Sissy Fuss, with Sindri Sparkle hosting. Btw: Team Jorgeous. JR

Götubitahátíð 2024: Street Food Festival

Fri July 19 – Sun 21 | Hljómskálagarður | free

Some time ago, a member of team Grapevine upon their return from NYC, noted that Reykjavík is not a city designed for eating and walking at once. Even with our signature snack being the hot dog, somehow our streets do not inspire strolling and chomping in tandem. That, however, has not stopped intrepid restaurateurs from creating a smorgasbord of street food trucks. At the annual Götubitahátið (“street food festival”), you can safely stroll between each one in the safety of Hljómskálagarður park, sampling all the contenders for street food’s highest honour. RX

PIKKNIKK #5: Kompani Bárrogiera

Sun 21 | 15:00 | Nordic House | free

The summer PIKKNIKK series rolls on at the Nordic House greenhouse this weekend with an intriguing-sounding event entitled “Mii Leat // Mii Gávdnot”. It’s a visual dance performance that promises to tell the story of the minorities within the minorities — in this case, the LGBTQ+ indigenous people of the northern Nordic region and Russia. Themes will include their relationship with nature and indigenous knowledge. JR

Fu Kaisha

Mon 22 | 21:00 | Kaffibarinn | free

Kaffibarinn has a lot of DJs. DJs DJs DJs, as far as the eye can see. Throw a stone in the air in KB, and you’ll hit a DJ (don’t do that). But few cast their musical net quite as wide as Fu Kaisha. You really never know what you’re gonna get, especially on a mellow Monday evening when there’s no pressure to fill the dance floor. So if you’re thinking of a quiet pint, this is the place to go — and keep the Shazam app open. JR

TORFI Album Release Show

Thursday July 25 | 20:00 | Iðnó | 3.990 ISK

You heard it here first, folks: TORFI is the biggest triple-threat in Icelandic music. The singer, songwriter and dancer puts all three of his finely honed talents onto the stage at the end of the month to celebrate his debut album EITT which he released on April 25. A truly fantastic album that uplifts queer love, nightlife and vulnerability, it’s full of sensual ballads and absolute bops that will get you moving in all the ways. TORFI’s star is on the rise, so go get your life, girl. RX

