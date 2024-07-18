From Iceland — Unknown Object Causes Small Explosion At Keflavík Airport

Unknown Object Causes Small Explosion At Keflavík Airport

Published July 18, 2024

Words by
@jhnrgrs

A small explosion happened in Keflavík International Airport’s departure area today. The explosion occurred in the toilets, with the unidentified object going off near an airport employee, who suffered minor injuries as a result.

The bomb squad attended the scene to investigate. The explosive is suspected to have been a homebrewed firework of some kind. No culprit has been detained as yet, and as all you armchair detectives out there might be surmising — they may well have fled the country.

Sunna Karen Sigurþórsdóttir of the RÚV broadcasting agency has reported that the explosive might have been adapted from everyday fireworks. She adds that law enforcement are working together with airport staff on the matter.

No flights were affected.

