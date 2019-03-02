Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Late Night Bite - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Late Night Bite Mandi Veltusund 3b

Mandi can’t possibly be a controversial choice. A Syrian kebab spot that’s universally loved in Reykjavík, check out the crispy falafel, lamb wraps and fries covered with a mystery white sauce. Newly renovated with increased seating, and reliably open into the early hours, you won’t find a better place to pass out face-first into a plate of lamb shawarma at five in the morning, or stumble home with that hangover-battling late night bite. Runner-Up: Nonnabiti Hafnarstræti 9

“This is the guiltiest of guilty comfort food,” declared one aging and expanding panellist. Their sandwiches are piled with shredded meat with onions and dripping with sauce and meat juices. This will make you forget about striking out on the dancefloor faster than you can say “HvarertuSiggi!?” Runner-Up: Devitos Laugavegur 126

Anyway you slice it, Devitos will set your late night belly rumbles right. If you were born in the 80s, then chances are you’ve binged on a late-night bite at Devitos. Available by the slice or as whole pies, if you’re in town on a weekend, Devitos will be your last stop before Neverland. Previous Winners 2017-8: Mandi

2016: Ali Baba

2016: Fish and Chips



