Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Lunch Place - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Lunch Place Hlemmur & Grandi Mathöll Hlemmur & Grandagarður 16

When it comes to lunch, Reykjavík’s two food halls are top of the pile. It is, after all, a major increase over the zero food halls we had in 2016. As you might expect, the main attraction is the variety on offer. Members of a group can mix-and-match their dishes and drinks from the different concessions to fit anyone and everyone’s hunger level, budget, vegetarianism, allergies, etcetera. Chase your heart’s desire, be it Nordic, Thai, Mexican, Korean, a pastry, a panini, or just a plain ol’ pile of lamb meat. Runner-Up: Hannesarholt Grundarstígur 10

The historic Hannesarholt culture building has gotten a new lease of life. Formerly a quiet coffee spot, it reopened as a restaurant focusing on locally sourced produce. It’s a concise selection: we tried the juicy, crisp salmon with wholesome beets and quinoa. Vegans can rejoice too: there’s always one option on the menu. Runner-Up: Mímisbar Hagatorg

Newcomer Rather than a limp slice of pizza or reheated soup. Mímir has a Michelin-level kitchen and two handsome portions of colourful, Nordic deliciousness for under 2,000 ISK (at the time of writing) in a swanky but unpretentious dining hall. “Mímir,” FYI, is the disembodied brother of the Norse god Odin. Pretty metal. Previous Winners 2017-8: Snaps

2015-6: Ostabúðin



