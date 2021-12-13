From Iceland — Number Of Tourists Likely To Double Next Year

Number Of Tourists Likely To Double Next Year

Published December 13, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
John McArthur/Unsplash

According to Íslandsbanki, the number of tourists in Iceland is likely to increase a lot during next year. This year, around 700,000 people visited the country, reports Vísir.

This is stated in Íslandsbanki’s research, which refers to data from the Icelandic Tourist Board and Isavia. It is estimated that this year, around 700,000 people will visit Iceland, but according to the research, the number of tourists could double next year. In 2022, it’s expected that 1.3 million tourists will visit the country, and in 2023 the number could be 1.5 million.

According to Íslandsbanki, these numbers are based on the fact that Iceland is highly popular among tourists. “There is no reason to be other than optimistic about the recovery of the tourism industry in the upcoming months,” the bank claims.

This November, more than 75,000 tourists came to Iceland, which is twenty times more compared to last year’s November. From the beginning of the year until the end of November, approximately 623,000 tourists have visited the country. It is expected that around 50 to 70 thousand people will come to Iceland during December.

