From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Value For Money

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Value For Money Joint Winners: Deig Workshop Tryggvagata 14 Deig’s ‘poor man’s offer’ is as good as it gets on this abnormally expensive island. For 1100 ISK, you can choose from a handmade bagel with a filling of your choice, any doughnut or pastry from their selection, and a simple drink (coffee, juice or kokomjölk, basically). Even better, they open at 7 a.m., and the offer is valid as long as the bakery is open. Chickpea Hallveigarstígur 1 Chickpea offers great take-away meals and a few seats that are perfect for people watching. A family-run restaurant, they make everything in-house, from the sourdough pitas to the pickled vegetables to the falafel and the kombuchas. We love their soups—nourishing, almost always vegan, and full of texture—for just 1490 ISK (pita and hummus included!). Or if you are hankering for something heartier, you can’t go wrong with a falafel wrap (1890 ISK).

Runner-Up: Flatus Skúlagata 28 Kex hostel is no run of the mill backpacking hostel. A vibrant bar, DJ-sets and live music, plus a kitchen dishing out thin crust pizzas and beer, makes this one of our favourite places to grab a slice and see what’s current in Reykjavík. The lunch offer for a beer and pizza is only 1200 ISK, or 2000 ISK at other times. A steal, no matter how you look at it.

Previous Winners 2021: Sægreifinn 2020: Icelandic Street Food 2019: Icelandic Street Food

