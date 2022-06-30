From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Lunch Place

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Lunch Place La Primavera Grandagarður 20 There is hardly a restaurant as popular with the luncheon crowd as Primavera, and with good reason. The service is impeccable, the ambience classy and the food, well, it’s just excellent. If it is salad you seek, then a delicately dressed mound of bitter and fresh greens dance about crusty bread. After something heartier? The pasta or fish of the day is sure to satiate you. Primavera reads the pulse of its patrons and seems to telepathically know whether you want the whole nine yards with time to spare, or that this is a valuable pause in your hectic day. Runner-Up: Hipstur Borg 28 & Höfði Mathöll If you are looking for a light yet satiating meal that isn’t just an insipid salad or clammy sushi rolls straight from the cooler, look no further than Hipstur. The entire menu is a bright, springy affair. They know their customers well, and are one of the few places where a lunch order means swift service without sacrificing flavour. Heck, they’ll even customise your order if you ask nicely. Runner-Up: Von Mathús Strandgata 75, Hafnarfjörður “I bring my clients here,” quipped our panellist. And why not? Von is one of a handful of restaurants that understand the ‘working lunch’ concept so well. Whether you want to spend a few hours, or are strapped for time, the restaurant accommodates both with aplomb. The catch of the day is always a good bet, as are their menu specials.

Previous Winners 2021: Hipstur 2020: Mímir 2019: Hlemmur & Grandi Mathöll

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.