From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Place To Start The Night

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Place To Start The Night Jungle Cocktail Bar Austurstræti 9 It was a unanimous decision for the panel to award Jungle Cocktail Bar the “Best Place To Start The Night” award—a surprise for such a competitive category. “Jungle’s vibe naturally caters to an early night crowd. It’s stylish and airy while still being comfortable, and, of course, they have the most innovative and delicious cocktails in the city,” enthused one panel member. “C’mon, you want a Jungle cocktail to start your night, right? Better than having one later when things are wilder and you can’t savour it as much!” The panel also praised the bar’s diversity—noting how attendees spanned all ages and demographics. “It’s just a crowd-pleaser,” another panellist concluded. “It’s elegant and high class without being intimidating.” Runner-Up: Stereo Skólavörðustígur 8 Stereo—a true hole-in-the-wall, or rather, hole-on-the-second-floor—has a devoted clientele, and for good reason. The trendy haunt overlooks Skólavörðustígur and offers cocktails on tap in a cosy environment. “Not only do they have refined drinks, but the 80s-esque design motifs are beautiful,” one panellist raved. “It’s calming and sophisticated. They don’t crowd the floor either, so you can have a conversation and relax. It’s just a great vibe.” Runner-Up: Mikki Refur Hverfisgata 18 Mikki Refur does it all. The bright café/bar has an expert selection of beer, wine and appertativos and a prime location that makes it a great place to start the night—or bring a date. “It’s friendly, inviting and a one-size-fit-all place to start a night,” our panel determined. “There’s something there for everyone.”

Previous Winners 2021: Kaldi 2020: Veður 2019: Veður

