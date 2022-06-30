From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Place To End The Night

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Place To End The Night Kaffibarinn Bergstaðastræti 1 Let’s be real: there’s a reason that Kaffibarinn is still here and full of dedicated regulars. At night, you’ll find the crowd gets rowdy, the convos get interesting and the dance floor gets sweaty in the most wonderful way. “It’s the obvious choice,” said a panellist. “Who doesn’t have some crazy story from closing time in the smoking area at Kaffibarinn?” The rest of the panel wholeheartedly agreed. In fact, we urge you to ask around so you can be properly shocked by how many longtime couples met there circa ~4:00 a.m. Hint: a LOT! So yes, for their service to late night amusement and short-term and long-term love, KB deserves this win. Bravo, you old chum. Runner-Up: Kiki Queer Bar Laugavegur 22 There’s no better or more welcoming late-night dance floor than the pumping upstairs hub of Reykjavík’s resident queer space, which plays the greatest dance hits of the past 30 years and attracts a clientele that is ready to let loose. You know, those “OH MY GOD I LOVE THIS SONG” tracks you need to hear late at night? Yes, we mean “Euphoria” by Loreen, and you can bet they’ll play it twice. Runner-Up: Prikið Bankastræti 12 Prikið is the bar version of the “I’m going to bed early tonight vs. me at 3 a.m.” meme. At 22:00 you’ll have a bunch of regulars relaxing at the bar, but arrive at 3:00 and it’s Project X. The panel noted that while it certainly caters to a younger audience, their concerts are for the record books. You won’t find a crazier crowd than at a rap show at Prikið.

Previous Winners 2021: Kiki Queer Bar 2020: Prikið 2019: Kaffibarinn

