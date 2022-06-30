From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Goddamn Bar

Published June 30, 2022

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Goddamn Bar

Röntgen

Hverfisgata 12

Photo by Art Bicnick

The panel’s unanimous choice—once again!— was an obvious one: Röntgen. Why? Well, this place has it all. “It’s crazy how it’s continued to dominate the bar scene in Reykjavík,” one panellist raved. “But it’s just got so many elements: you can have a meeting there during the day, pre-dinner drinks after work and then head there again hours later for a full-on dance-till-you-die party night. It works for every vibe, which is so rare for a bar.” Despite only appearing on the downtown scene a few years ago, the place has already cemented itself among the nightlife legends. We bow down, Röntgen. Wear your crown with pride.

Runner-Up:

Gaukurinn

Tryggvagata 22

Photo by Art Bicnick

You want a rock concert? They got it. Looking for drag? They got that, too. Comedy? Yes. Burlesque? Totally. Weirdly lit karaoke nights? You fucking bet. Yes, Gaukurinn is a place all its own. This grungy-in-the-best-way haunt offers the most unique lineup in the city, with an ambitious roster of events that you’re unlikely to see anywhere else. They also have gender neutral bathrooms and free tampons. Not that that won them the award, it’s just cool, is all.

Runner-Up:

Kaffibarinn

Bergstaðastræti 1

Photo by Nanna Dis

Ahh… Kaffibarinn. While many Reykjavík bars come and go, redecorate, rename or put on bells and whistles, Kaffibarinn has stayed the course for almost three decades—because it’s just a really good, reliable place. You’ll never have a boring night at KB. It’s no ordinary watering hole.

Previous Winners

2021: Röntgen
2020: Kaffibarinn
2019: Kaffibarinn

