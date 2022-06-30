From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Craft Beer

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Craft Bar Session Craft Beer Bankastræti 14 Where the tourist stream of Skólavörðustígur flows into the tourist river of Laugavegur, you’ll find a haven for fans of craft beer. With its minimal appearance and a stainless steel bar backed with dozens of taps and fridges full of beers canned and bottled, Session is a place that, while cosy enough, is made for serious craft heads. Whether you’re hankering for a lip-puckering gose, a coma-inducing Belgian quadrupel, or an IPA packed with more flowers than a funeral, Session has got your back. Runner-Up: ///Skúli Craft Bar Aðalstræti 9 Reykjavík is overflowing with great beer but Skúli was at the forefront of the craft bar wave in Iceland and the place and its friendly staff—consisting of side-hustling but talented rock musicians—will always have a place in our beer-soaked hearts. If you are looking for a versatile cornucopia of different styles of beers from different breweries, both domestic and “útlensk”, check it out. Runner-Up: BrewDog Frakkastígur 8 While BrewDog is an imported concept and does rely heavily on the Brewdog line of beers, they have always made space for every madcap ultra-microbrewer in the local scene and also bring in a lot of wild brews from around the globe. Consistently popular, this place also benefits from having a very solid kitchen with lots of salty treats to fuel the thirst. Now go fetch!

Previous Winners 2021: Session Craft Bar 2020: BrewDog 2019: Mikkeller & Friends (RIP)

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.