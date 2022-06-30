From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Sports Bar

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Sports Bar American Bar Austurstræti 8 For the fifth—yes, FIFTH—year in a row, American Bar is the champion of our sports bar category. For those apprehensive about entering a place called “American Bar”, trust us: this place is more “Let’s take shots to Lynard Skynard!” than “Let’s go Brandon!” It’s a friendly place with big screens, a nice selection of beer and—get this—wings! Pro-tip: Don’t be that guy who fights about “soccer” vs. “football”. We all know it’s ridiculous. Runner-Up: ///English Pub Austurstræti 12 If it’s football you’re hankering for, go to those that know it best: the English. This pub serves up a dark, wooden Anglo-kitsch interior, a long bar with plenty of staff and loads of comfortable seating, and—best of all—a plethora of screens. Make sure to yell loudly and berate players when they miss the penalty—you wanted an authentic pub experience, right? Runner-Up: Lebowski Bar Laugavegur 20a Honour “The Dude” at this laid-back, unpretentious locale that offers the best of both worlds during sports games. Some people will get rowdy; others will stay chill, so you’re certain to find your crowd while savouring a great burger. If you’re feeling fancy, order a White Russian.

Previous Winners 2021: American Bar 2020: American Bar 2019: American Bar/English Pub

