Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Family Restaurant - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Family Restaurant Hamborgarafabrikkan Höfðatorg, Kringlan

Kids’ choice The Hamborgarafabrikkan burger chain is ideal for a lunch outing with the family. There are plenty of distractions for young diners, including borrowed iPads and headphones to keep the kids entertained and distracted. The child-friendly vibe explains why it continues to be a popular haunt for birthday parties, so don’t be surprised by the chorus of “hún á afmæli í dag” wafting around the room every now and then. Runner-Up: Kaffi Laugalækur Laugarnesvegur 74a

For many young parents, the cafe stop at the end of a long stroll is the proverbial pot of gold. Kaffi Lækur is especially popular with new parents, with a special kids’ corner for crawlers and drawers. The generously topped chicken and pesto ‘litla gula hænan’ and the ‘shawarmabaka’ are our top lunch picks. Runner-Up: Hard Rock Café Lækjargata 2A

A good family place needs to be appealing to parents and kids alike. The Hard Rock Café caters perfectly to the needs of a family group, with a diverse menu, special kids plates, colouring menus, free drink refills, and lids on drinks to help contain spills. Previous Winners 2018: Jamie’s Italian

2017: Hamborgarafabrikkan

2016: Laundromat

2015: KEX Hostel



