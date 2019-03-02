Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Must-Try Dining Experience - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Must-Try Experience SKÁL! Hlemmur Mathöll, Laugavegur 107

Helmed by one of Iceland’s finest chefs—Gísli Matthías Auðunsson—anything you order here will be your definitive culinary memory of Iceland. “Seasonal” and “local” aren’t just clickbait terms at Skál. Be it smoked carrots on sourdough or crispy seaweed with cured roe, nothing is as simple as it seems. From Icelandic lamb to Arctic char or a scrumptious vegan meal, Skál has you covered. They boast a natural wine selection, cocktails on tap, and they debut new drinks regularly, like the Sultuslaukur rhubarb cider. A culinary adventure like no other, Skál also won’t break the bank. Runner-Up: Cod Head at Matur og Drykkur Grandagarður 2 Shock value aside, Matur og Drykkur elevated Icelandic cooking with this singular dish—a whole, butterflied cod head, simmered in chicken stock and glazed. “The deep fried cod tongues are the best part,” said the panel. “And the fish head is basically prime cod cheeks.” An unmissable treat. Runner-Up: ÓX Laugavegur 28

ÓX is Iceland’s first chef’s table dining experience for only 11 diners each night. Determined to be discreet, the restaurant is housed in the far end of Sumac; it is an intimate dining experience where the walls between the chef and diner are dissolved over an intimate and leisurely tasting menu. Previous Winners 2017: Snaps

2015-6: Ostabúðin

2014: Bergsson Mathús



