Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Burger - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a vegan dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Burger Joint Winner: Le Kock Tryggvagata 14 Despite their fast-expansion and subsequent opening of the one main outpost at their current location, Le Kock’s burgers have, thankfully, remained consistent. The house-made potato rolls hold their own until the very last bite. No soggy bottoms here. You may want to ask them to be light handed with the sauce, though. Insider tip: their veggie burger (vegan optional) gives meat patties a serious run for their money. Joint Winner: Búllan Geirsgata 1 & Bankastræti 3

Búllan’s meteoric rise to fame with multiple locations across Europe isn’t really surprising when you bite into one of their luxuriously decadent ‘Steak Burgers’—a glorious, juicy mix of tenderloin, rump and rib-eye, with the perfect meat-to-fat ratio. Búllan is a solid burger that seals Iceland’s reputation as a worthy burger destination. Runner-Up: Bastard Brew and Food Vegamótastígur

Bastard Brew & Food occupies the space formerly known as Vegamót, serving entendre-laden beers and snacks, from the “Hazy Bastard” ale to the juicy “Fat Bastard” burger served with a mound of brisket on top. The relish is a winner, and the pickles pucker. If your heart desires something classic, the Double Bastard is a smokey treat. Previous Winners 2018: Le Kock

2017: Sæta Svínið

2015-6: Búllan

