Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Place For Group - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Place For Group Apotek Austurstræti 16a

Housed in a stunning downtown space, Apotek, meaning “drug store” in Icelandic, was once an actual drug store. A wall plaque with the names of its long gone patrons remains. New patrons, however, are likely to drop by for their regular dose of cocktails, finger foods, small plates, cakes… and eye candy. Who doesn’t love a “hottie bartender”? The service is amicable and the staff usually go out of their way to ensure everyone is having a good time in this lovely, spacious dining room. Runner-Up: Tapas Barinn Vesturgata 3b

It’s a non-traditional take on tapas, but the atmosphere is on point. With food served for the whole table, the selection is huge, with langoustine, puffin, lamb, and more global fare. If you’re looking for a place where the food and drinks keep coming and the service never falters, you’ve found it. Runner-Up: Skelfiskmarkaðurinn Klapparstígur 28-30

Newcomer Tailor made for brasserie-style debauchery, “Shellfish Market” has custom interiors and a cleverly designed layout with space for groups of all sizes. When Sirkús closed, an entire generation of party goers were in disbelief; at least now they can get a shellfish buffet on the same spot to soothe their woes. Previous Winners 2015-8: Tapas barinn

2014: KEX



