Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Seafood - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Seafood Fiskfélagið Vesturgata 2a With a band of talented chefs in the kitchen, Fish Company is the definitive seafood restaurant in Iceland. Banging out consistently great dishes ever since they opened, the restaurant has grown beyond their reputation for fusion kitschiness. Today, their Japanese-inspired cod, swimming in a charred onion dashi, or the North African style wolf-fish with perfectly cooked black chickpeas, all enunciate a finesse and understanding of ingredient, region and technique that other restaurants can only aspire to. Runner-Up: Fish Market Aðalstræti 12

“They seem to take the extra step for freshness,” said one panellist of Fish Market’s seafood. This upscale eatery serves everything from lightly salted cod to controversial minke whale—details like ponzu dipping sauce, and fresh Icelandic wasabi takes the experience up a notch. Booking recommended, but impromptu sushi bar stools are sometimes available. Runner-Up: Messinn Lækjargata 6 & Grandagarður 8

Messinn has been so popular since opening that they now boast a large buffet style branch in Grandi. Continuing to serve ‘fish-in-pans’, Messinn’s once-generous portions have dwindled, our panel noted. Thankfully, the taste and consistency have remained largely unchanged. We also adore their plokkfiskur (although the panel suspects the recipe has changed recently). Previous Winners 2018: Fish Company and Fish Market

2014-7: Fish Company



