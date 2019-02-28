Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Coffeehouse - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Coffee Bismút Hverfisgata 82

From new kid on the block to heading the pack, a caveat is needed for Bismút. This is not the place to curl up in a cosy nook with a book, or—more likely—your laptop. If you find Bismút cosy, then odds are you can name more than ten Herzog movies. This one is strictly for people-watching, coffee-guzzling, art-viewing, and conversations on tall stools. But what glorious coffee they brew. “It’s a proper third-wave coffee house set in a small art gallery,” said the panel. So go get your caffeine fix, and check out some local art in the process. Runner-Up: Reykjavík Roasters Brautarholt 2, Kárastígur 1, Ásmundursalur

With their boffin-like obsession with the perfect roast, one of our panellists said: “this is your typical curated roast.” Roasters offer the millennial experience without the Berlin sangfroid—it’s the quintessential Scandi coffee house experience. Visit Kárastígur for take-outs and Brautarholt to work away from your desk. Runner-Up: Kaffihús Vesturbæjar Melhagi 20-22

“It’s the perfect coffee house for different age groups and vibes,” said our panel of this all-purpose neighbourhood coffeehouse and café. If you’ve had your first kid and you know your Muuto from your Ferm Living, this is the spot to grab a slice of carrot cake after a splash in the Vesturbæjarlaug pool. Previous Winners 2018: Kaffihús Vesturbæjar

2017: Reykjavík Roasters

2016: Stofan

2015: Kaffihús Vesturbæjar

