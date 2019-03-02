Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Gastropub - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Gastropub Public House Laugavegur 24

The gastropub trend may be fatigued in the UK, but in Iceland we are only getting started, it seems. One of the first gastropubs is still one of the most popular. The menu is about as large as they come for the category but they manage to strike a balance between scrumptious shared plates, solid beer selection, and cozy nooks to spark a romance or catch up with a friend. Runner-Up: Brewdog Frakkastígur 8

Newcomer A pair of newcomers changed the gastropub game in 2018. The first is Brewdog, whose menu transcends bar food. Using Icelandic ingredients with touches from the Brewdog chain, you can get a range of delicious burgers, seafood, sides and a mouth-watering battered Mars bar for dessert. Guilty pleasure heaven. Runner-Up: Bastard Brew & Food Vegamótastígur

Newcomer Just around the corner, the homegrown Bastard Brew & Food brew pub is giving Brewdog a run for its money. You can grab a medley of burgers, sharing plates and comfort food from around the globe. As one of our panellists slurred: “I’ve somehow never been there without hitting a happy hour.” Previous Winners 2018: Skál

