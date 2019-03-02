Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Brunch - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Brunch Coocoo’s Nest Grandagarður 23

Family-run restaurant Coocoo’s Nest offers a memorable brunch, with options ranging from a filling, spicy breakfast burrito to green eggs on sourdough bread. Located out on Grandi (they’ve been out there since before it was cool), the walk along the harbour will clear your head on the way; in summer, you can sit outside and catch the sun, and in winter, the cosy interior feels almost like a secluded fairy-light-strung yard. The service is right, the food spot on, and the healthy beetroot mimosa is a fresh and tasty hair of the dog. Runner-Up: Snaps Þórsgata 1

Snaps serves up the perfect laid-back brunch for your Sunday morning recovery session. Choose from various omelettes, classic eggs benedict, and croque monsieurs, and add a mimosa if the mood strikes you. If that isn’t your tipple of choice, they have a great bloody mary and a g’n’t menu. Runner-Up: Cafe Paris Austurstræti 14

Cafe Paris is a bright bistro with casual panache with food to match. The panel praised the fried chicken and waffles, and the stacks of pancakes with bananas and almonds. They lamented, however, the cancellation of table service, which diminishes the Parisienne vibe and kept this otherwise excellent joint off the top spot. Previous Winners 2018: Cafe Paris

2017: Vox

2016: Coocoo’s Nest



You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Iceland magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, shop and stay, all around the country, here.