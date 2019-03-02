Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Lamb - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Lamb Matarkjallarinn Aðalstræti 2

Icelandic lamb is raised simply—all summer long, the sheep are left outside to graze, and come fall, the lamb makes a bee-line to the plate. It’s only fitting that Matarkjallarinn honours Icelandic lamb in the most unpretentious fashion. Grassy and intense, Icelandic lamb needs to be handled delicately for its unique flavour to shine through—do too much and you’ll overshadow this tender meat. By foregoing frivolous add-ons, Matarkjallarinn lets the lamb speak for itself. Runner-Up: Grillmarket Lækjargata 2a

Grillmarket is still the go-to place for many locals looking for a fancy evening out. For most, it means ordering the lamb and a bottle of wine. And rightfully so. The lamb chops or charcoal grilled steaks are always a winner—the smoky char is but a natural foil to the grassy meat. Runner-Up: Apotek Austurstræti 16

Whatever lamb is being served here, rest assured it’ll be a meal to remember. With experienced chefs who share an unbridled passion for meat and fire, all the plates come out perfectly executed. Currently, they have a rack of lamb that’s a visual treat—get it while it lasts. Previous Winners New category!

