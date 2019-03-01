Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Thai - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Thai Ban Thai Laugavegur 130

Pad Thai may have been what imprinted Thai cuisine in the minds of most in the Western world, but Ban Thai continues to surprise, delight and coax even the most reluctant palate to embrace the breadth of Thai cuisine. Northern fiery curries or creamier Southern offerings, with a smattering of street-fare, Ban Thai is the quintessential Thai restaurant in town. A die-hard loyalist recommends getting the “green thai curry with roti, which is a meal in itself, even though it is listed under appetisers.” Runner-Up: Krua Thai address (h6)

The little Thai restaurant recently moved to Skólavörðustígur and they’ve never been better. Their deeply flavoured curries are “redolent with fresh galangal, chillies and spices to warm cold days,” said the panel. If you’re in a rush, stop for a nourishing bowl of soup at the bar. Runner-Up: Mai Thai Laugavegur 118

With quick service and a part-store-part-restaurant vibe, Mai Thai is popular for both lunch or takeaway. The menu changes every day, but ask for the fiery Laab—stir-fried minced chicken salad chock full of sliced shallots, mint, coriander and obsession-worthy toasted rice powder. Spicy, crunchy and fresh. Previous Winners 2014-8: Ban Thai

2013: Yummi Yummi

