Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Tasting Menu - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Tasting Menu Grillið Hotel Saga, Hagatorg

Winner winner, five digit chicken dinner. We are delighted to pay our long-overdue respects to the grand mama of Reykjavík fine dining. “Their tasting menu takes you on this whole journey that makes you lose all track of time,” said one of our dreamy-eyed panellists. When it comes to swank, there is nothing like a 300° view of the cityscape whilst having your senses assailed by a menu that celebrates seasonality, complexity and depth without ever giving in to fussiness. This is old school glamour meets a truly innovative kitchen that blazes a path for ambitious dining. Runner-Up: Nostra Laugavegur 59

Nostra arrived on the Icelandic dining scene like a movie star strolling up the red carpet. In a beautifully renovated, lush and luxurious interior, they serve tasting menus the way they should be done: with flair, theatre and sensitivity. Every plate looks lavish, and tastes even better. Treat yourself. Runner-Up: Dill address (h6)

Michelin-starred Dill is one the Iceland’s tasting menu pioneers. Built on the New Nordic philosophy, the menu traverses the island’s culinary traditions. Each meal is a tight narration of seasons, flavours, ingredients and traditions. Wine pairings recommended. Book well in advance, and go all-in on the seven course menu. Previous Winners 2017-8: Dill

