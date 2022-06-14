From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Another death has occurred at ‘the black beach’, Reynisfjara, the 4th in recent years. With tourism numbers increasing again, who—if anyone—should be considered responsible for health and safety at Reynisfjara, and what will it take to achieve this? Editor-in-chief, Valur Gretisson, and culture editor Josie Anne Gaitens discuss this as well as the latest news on Monkeypox and new airline Niceair.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is

Roads: road.is

