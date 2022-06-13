From Iceland — Another Tourist Dies At Reynisfjara, Prompting Calls For Closure

Another Tourist Dies At Reynisfjara, Prompting Calls For Closure

Published June 13, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Officials are considering closing Reynisfjara after a tourist was swept out to sea and died there on Friday.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2022 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The man who died was part of a larger tour group visiting the popular black sand beach on Iceland’s south coast. His wife was struck by the same wave but was rescued by people standing close to her, reports RÚV.

Rescue teams from the South and Westman Islands, along with the Coast Guard’s helicopter squadron, responded to the accident but faced heavy winds that made the operation difficult. The man was pulled out of the water after about an hour but was already dead. Police are investigating the accident, according to a statement. The Icelandic Red Cross is providing support for people in the tour group.

The sand on the shore has formed a steep bank at the basalt cave, a common stop for tourists. The surf then breaks on the corner of the supporting rock where many people sit, pulling them into the ocean, reports RÚV.

“Naturally, all such accidents are terrible and, of course, every effort must be made to prevent them. As for this place, the markings are detailed. Everyone who comes there is warned of the dangers that lie there. And in this case, there was a tour guide there who urged people to be careful. So it seems that everything has been done to warn people of the dangers that were there, but it still happens,” says tourism director Skarphéðinn Berg Steinarsson.

The Minister’s working group is considering a closure

The Minister of Tourism appointed a working group to improve the safety of tourists in the region. Skarphéðinn says that the group will look at whether it is possible to close the beach when it is most dangerous.

“It seems that there is legal authority to close dangerous places. But it’s a shame to be using it a lot. Iceland is not a safe destination. And as with Reynisfjörður, is it possible to close that place out of this? I think it is something we should not do but do better in prevention and trying to prevent accidents,” says Skarphéðinn.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

by

News
The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

by

News
RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

by

News
Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

by

News
Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

by and

Show Me More!