From Iceland — Iceland’s Niceair Operates Its First Flight

Photo by Eliza Reid/Facebook

On May 30, the first–albeit ceremonial–flight of Niceair, a newly established Icelandic airline, landed in Akureyri, RÚV reports. Niceair’s Airbus 319 arrived from Lisbon, Portugal.

Niceair will officially start regular flights on Thursday. The airline will be based in Akureyri and fly to Copenhagen, London and Tenerife. Starting in autumn, Niceair will also offer flight to Manchester.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by Iceland’s First Lady Eliza Reid. She was given an opportunity to name the aircraft and opted for Súlur (after the mountain near Akureyri).

“I was in Akureyri to welcome the arrival of Súlur, the aircraft of the brand new airline Niceair, which will be the first airline to fly year-round international flights (initially to Copenhagen, London Stansted, and Tenerife, with Manchester and more to follow in the autumn) to/from Akureyri. It was an honour to “reveal” the name of the aircraft—after the eponymous mountain near the town. Take a visit to the north of Iceland soon!” reads Eliza’s Facebook post.

Niceair currently employs 4 pilots and 10 cabin crew members, and it is expected that 20 more jobs will be created in Akureyri in the near future.