From Iceland — Blue Blues: People Unhappy with New Football Uniforms

Photo by KSÍ

People are unhappy with the new national team uniforms unveiled by the Football Association, reports Visir.

KSÍ signed a six year contract with Puma in 2020 to design the team’s gear. Unfortunately for unhappy fans, this means more similar designs.

The jersey for the next two years is very plain, with only one dark blue stripe on the otherwise plain light blue shirt. People feel the jersey is understated and unimpressive.

“I just would have liked it better if someone had at least tried to do something, even if it was heavy and ugly,” says fashion designer Guðmundur Jörundsson. “It’s like if you go to a sports shop in Tene and you go through 200 types of Puma jerseys and this jersey is just one of them. But you don’t think about it, it’s so unimportant.”

Director of Marketing for KSÍ, Stefán Sveinn Gunnarsson, said that the process behind creating a jersey takes 24 months and that it was difficult following up the previous jersey.

“It was clear from the first drafts of this new jersey that simplicity would be the order of the day for Puma’s national teams this tie around, exemplified by the new Italy, Switzerland, and other Puma partnerships,” says Stefán Sveinn. “The reception of the last jersey was very good, so we knew it would be difficult to follow. The jersey will no doubt prove its worth and we look forward to seeing our boys and girls wearing it over the next two years.”

The jersey already has amassed immense criticism on Twitter.