From Iceland — Third Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox Over Weekend

Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A third person in Iceland was diagnosed with monkeypox on Saturday, reports the Directorate of Health.

The individual is a middle-aged man with a recent history of travel to Europe. The Directorate of Health states he is not seriously ill and is currently isolated at home.

This news comes less than one week after the first two cases of monkeypox in Iceland were diagnosed on Wednesday. The Directorate of Health reports the previous two individuals were not seriously ill at the time of diagnosis. Their infections were also traced to recent travel to Europe.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact and respiratory droplets. The Directorate of Health reminds individuals to take appropriate precautions, such as avoiding intimate contact with strangers and getting tested if a rash or blisters appear. Anyone who suspects they may be infected should isolate at home and contact their healthcare provider to get tested.