From Iceland — Third Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox Over Weekend

Third Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox Over Weekend

Published June 13, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A third person in Iceland was diagnosed with monkeypox on Saturday, reports the Directorate of Health.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2022 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The individual is a middle-aged man with a recent history of travel to Europe. The Directorate of Health states he is not seriously ill and is currently isolated at home.

This news comes less than one week after the first two cases of monkeypox in Iceland were diagnosed on Wednesday. The Directorate of Health reports the previous two individuals were not seriously ill at the time of diagnosis. Their infections were also traced to recent travel to Europe.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact and respiratory droplets. The Directorate of Health reminds individuals to take appropriate precautions, such as avoiding intimate contact with strangers and getting tested if a rash or blisters appear. Anyone who suspects they may be infected should isolate at home and contact their healthcare provider to get tested.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

by

News
The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

by

News
RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

by

News
Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

by

News
Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

by and

Show Me More!