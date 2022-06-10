From Iceland — Facilities Will Grow Algae To Combat Climate Change

Facilities Will Grow Algae To Combat Climate Change

Published June 10, 2022

Ásgeir Helgason/Wikimedia Commons

Facilities in Arkranes and Grundartangi will be built to combat climate change through the use of algae, reports RÚV.

An agreement was signed between US climate company Running Tide, Breiðina þróunarfélag, and Brim to lease facilities for research and production of algae for carbon sequestration. The algae will be placed in the ocean and will be used with specially designed buoys.

“This company will work to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and work with the world’s climate crisis, ensuring that we can have an impact on reversing the trend that has been, and spur against the threat that the climate crisis is and that the world is facing,” says mayor of Akranes, Sævar Freyr Þráinsson. “We hope that this project really takes off and has the potential to make a difference for the future.”

Sævar says he is very proud that the company chose to work with Akranes.

