From Iceland — Discussions About Tunnel To Westman Islands Resumes

Discussions About Tunnel To Westman Islands Resumes

Published June 10, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Brian Gratwicke/Wikimedia Commons

The Westman Islands town council agreed to resume talks with the national government regarding a tunnel between the mainland and the islands, reports RÚV.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2002 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The resumption of the talks with the national government involves obtaining and finishing existing data on geological surveys and updating information on the economic benefits of the tunnel.

Talks about the tunnel have been occurring for several years and last year a paper was submitted to Parliament proposing research on the geologic possibility of the tunnel.

“A feasibility study was carried out in 2000 which looked at a number of options, including a sub-sea tunnel and a naval tunnel,” reads the paper. “Geological investigations, on the other hand, have not been fully completed, and it is therefore important to continue the project so that it will be determined whether it is possible to establish a road connection between the mainland and the islands.”

The national economic benefits of the tunnel could amount to 95 billion ISK.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Facilities Will Grow Algae To Combat Climate Change

Facilities Will Grow Algae To Combat Climate Change

by

News
First Monkeypox Cases Diagnosed In Iceland

First Monkeypox Cases Diagnosed In Iceland

by

News
Special Committee Recommends Investigation Into Treatment Of People With Disabilities

Special Committee Recommends Investigation Into Treatment Of People With Disabilities

by

News
People Ingest Five Grams Of Plastic Each Week, Study Finds

People Ingest Five Grams Of Plastic Each Week, Study Finds

by

News
Blood Bank Situation Is ‘Grave’

Blood Bank Situation Is ‘Grave’

by

News
Female Managers Must Prove Themselves In Workplace, Survey Finds

Female Managers Must Prove Themselves In Workplace, Survey Finds

by

Show Me More!