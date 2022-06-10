From Iceland — Discussions About Tunnel To Westman Islands Resumes

Photo by Brian Gratwicke/Wikimedia Commons

The Westman Islands town council agreed to resume talks with the national government regarding a tunnel between the mainland and the islands, reports RÚV.

The resumption of the talks with the national government involves obtaining and finishing existing data on geological surveys and updating information on the economic benefits of the tunnel.

Talks about the tunnel have been occurring for several years and last year a paper was submitted to Parliament proposing research on the geologic possibility of the tunnel.

“A feasibility study was carried out in 2000 which looked at a number of options, including a sub-sea tunnel and a naval tunnel,” reads the paper. “Geological investigations, on the other hand, have not been fully completed, and it is therefore important to continue the project so that it will be determined whether it is possible to establish a road connection between the mainland and the islands.”

The national economic benefits of the tunnel could amount to 95 billion ISK.