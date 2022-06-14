From Iceland — RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust


RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

Published June 14, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In this beautifully sunny RVK Newscast, Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson, is at Kleifervatn to go over the latest news: a big drugs bust, Samherji and the rental market.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2002 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

Who better to ask about what is best in Reykjavík than the people who live there? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts to pick the best restaurant, best bar, best café, best gallery, best music venue, best…everything. The result is Best Of Reykjavík, and you can purchase it online now.

To celebrate the publication of Best Of Reykjavík 2022, we are putting a free copy into EVERY box we have in the Store for a limited time! Find them all here.

If you love learning about Icelandic news and culture, consider supporting Reykjavík Grapevine by becoming a Youtube Member. Our Members help us create content such as this video, and also get access to great perks as a reward for their patronage. Find out more here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

by

News
The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

by

News
Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

by

News
Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

by and

News
Organisations Demand Icelandic Government To Implement Women’s Charter

Organisations Demand Icelandic Government To Implement Women’s Charter

by

Show Me More!