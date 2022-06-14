From Iceland — Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Published June 14, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the Reykjanes peninsula about 3km northwest of Grindavík last night, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake, which was followed by about 100 aftershocks, happened around 1am. The largest aftershock was of magnitude 2.9, making it similar in size to a magnitude three earthquake measured last week in the same area.

The meteorological office reported 131 detectable earthquakes in the last 48 hours on the Reykjanes peninsula. This makes up the majority of earthquakes measured in the country, a total of 175 in the last 48 hours.

These quakes are part of a pattern of increasing seismic activity on the peninsula that scientists are closely monitoring follow last year’s eruption at Fagradalsfjall.

