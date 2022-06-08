From Iceland — Three-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Fagradalsfjall

Three-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Fagradalsfjall

Published June 8, 2022

Icelandic Meteorological Office

Seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula continues after last year’s eruption, with a magnitude three earthquake reported early this morning by the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The office reported 91 measurable earthquakes on the Reykjanes peninsula this week, though most were less than one magnitude point.

The three-magnitude event is the largest earthquake in the region in the last few days and occurred about 4 km southwest of Fagradalsfjall.

Several two-magnitude earthquakes followed a few minutes later.

As reported, there has been increased seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula in recent weeks. In addition, the ground surface has been seen to be rising, giving cause for scientists to speculate that magma is gathering beneath the surface.

That said, whether or if an eruption is imminent is impossible to say for certain. The area is, though, under constant seismic surveillance.

Show Me More!