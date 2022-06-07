From Iceland — RVK Newscast 188: Murder In Reykjavík, And Icelandic Defamation Cases


RVK Newscast 188: Murder In Reykjavík, And Icelandic Defamation Cases

Published June 7, 2022

Newscast is back! Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and his trusty sidekick Pollý are at Fjallkonan restaurant in downtown Reykjavík to go over all the latest Icelandic news—and drink a pint of delicious Einstök beer!

The new Reykjavík city council majority has officially been announced. Comprised of the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party, the Pirate Party and the Reform Party, Dagur B. Eggertsson of the Social Democrats will be mayor until 2024, followed by Einar Þorsteinsson of the Progressive Party for the remainder of the term. Read more here.

A man was killed in the east of Reykjavík on Saturday night. It is suspected that he was murdered by his neighbour, and the police are currently investigating. On average there is one murder per year in Iceland.

