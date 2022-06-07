From Iceland — New City Council Partnership Agreement Addresses Several Issues

New City Council Partnership Agreement Addresses Several Issues

Published June 7, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Natsha Nandabhiwat

The new Reykjavík city council majority has officially been announced. Comprised of the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party, the Pirate Party and the Reform Party, Dagur B. Eggertsson of the Social Democrats will be mayor until 2024, followed by Einar Þorsteinsson of the Progressive Party for the remainder of the term.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2002 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The joint platform of is 34 pages long and addresses housing, development, minimum wage, free amenities for children, maternity leave, and real estate taxes, reports RÚV.

The agreement plans to launch a housing campaign in Úlfarsárdalur, Kjalarnes, Hlíðarenda, Ártúshöfði, and Gufunes. The agreement also plans to build a new district in Skerjafjörður within Sundabruat, while taking into account the Reykjavík Airport. There will be an environmental assessment of in preparation of necessary structural changes for Sundabraut.

The agreement plans to build sports facilities in most neighborhoods and expand the country’s gymnastics facilities. A new swimming pool is planned for Fossvogur along with a dance and gymnastics hall in Breiðhot. There is a plan for a new multi-purpose ballroom in Vesturbær. The minimum support granted for after school activities will be increased from ISK 50,000 to ISK 75,000.

Primary school children will now be able to swim and ride the bus for free. The plan also intends to speed up school building maintenance.

The agreement wants to bridge the gap between maternity leave and preschool. The plan hopes to go beyond sibling preference, digital enrollment, and improved working conditions in schools.

The agreement promises that real estate taxes will be reduced on commercial properties. However, no promises were made about residential properties. Reykjavík plans to continue being favorable for family workers in regard to taxes.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Food Basket Increased Nearly 17% In Last Seven Months

Food Basket Increased Nearly 17% In Last Seven Months

by

News
Study Finds Google Translate Is Sexist

Study Finds Google Translate Is Sexist

by

News
New Center For Ukrainian Refugees Opens In Aflagrandi

New Center For Ukrainian Refugees Opens In Aflagrandi

by

News
Not Enough Workers To Meet Housing Promises

Not Enough Workers To Meet Housing Promises

by

News
Three-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Fagradalsfjall

Three-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Fagradalsfjall

by

News
RVK Newscast 188: Murder In Reykjavík, And Icelandic Defamation Cases

RVK Newscast 188: Murder In Reykjavík, And Icelandic Defamation Cases

by

Show Me More!