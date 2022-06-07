From Iceland — New City Council Partnership Agreement Addresses Several Issues

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

The new Reykjavík city council majority has officially been announced. Comprised of the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party, the Pirate Party and the Reform Party, Dagur B. Eggertsson of the Social Democrats will be mayor until 2024, followed by Einar Þorsteinsson of the Progressive Party for the remainder of the term.

The joint platform of is 34 pages long and addresses housing, development, minimum wage, free amenities for children, maternity leave, and real estate taxes, reports RÚV.

The agreement plans to launch a housing campaign in Úlfarsárdalur, Kjalarnes, Hlíðarenda, Ártúshöfði, and Gufunes. The agreement also plans to build a new district in Skerjafjörður within Sundabruat, while taking into account the Reykjavík Airport. There will be an environmental assessment of in preparation of necessary structural changes for Sundabraut.

The agreement plans to build sports facilities in most neighborhoods and expand the country’s gymnastics facilities. A new swimming pool is planned for Fossvogur along with a dance and gymnastics hall in Breiðhot. There is a plan for a new multi-purpose ballroom in Vesturbær. The minimum support granted for after school activities will be increased from ISK 50,000 to ISK 75,000.

Primary school children will now be able to swim and ride the bus for free. The plan also intends to speed up school building maintenance.

The agreement wants to bridge the gap between maternity leave and preschool. The plan hopes to go beyond sibling preference, digital enrollment, and improved working conditions in schools.

The agreement promises that real estate taxes will be reduced on commercial properties. However, no promises were made about residential properties. Reykjavík plans to continue being favorable for family workers in regard to taxes.