From Iceland — 300,000 ISK Lost On Laugavegur

Published June 3, 2022

Fréttablaðið reports an incident—a man lost 300,000 ISK on Laugavegur yesterday. 

The information appeared as a post in a Facebook Lost/Found group for the capital area: “My son managed to lose 300,000 ISK from his back pocket on Laugavegur yesterday,” read the post by Bjartmar Leósson, who asked to send any information about the money.  

Bjartmar has not received any information about the loss yet, but he hopes that a good citizen will find the money and return it to the owner.

“It would be a great story to tell if someone had returned 300,000 ISK. That would be the most positive news of the day,” he said.

